Boundary Scan Hardware Industry Overview 2019-Size, Share, Applications, Global Market Manufacturers, Growth Insights, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Boundary scan testing is an extension of scan path testing that was developed for digital logic. The advantage of boundary scan hardware is the overall reduction in the number of input-output pins of the chip.

The Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Increasing complexities in printed circuit boards (PCBs), input-output buses, chip to chip interconnects, and integrated ICs are creating the need for embedded instrumentation technologies. High demand for embedded instrumentation in smart electronic devices is increasing the growth of the boundary scan hardware market.

Scope of global Boundary Scan Hardware market includes –

By Component (Controllers, TAP Pods)

(Controllers, TAP Pods) By Vertical (Medical, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Others)

(Medical, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Others) By Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

The boundary scan hardware market is primarily segmented based on component, by vertical, and region.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Controllers

TAP Pods

I/O Modules

Accessories

Other

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

Medical

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

JTAG Technologies

CHECKSUM

GOEPEL Electronic

ASSET InterTech

Acculogic Inc

Flynn Systems Corporation

XJTAG Limited

CORELIS (EWA Technologies)

Keysight Technologies

Teradyne, Inc

Target Audience of the Report:

Boundary Scan Hardware Manufacturers

Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Distributors

