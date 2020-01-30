Technology

Carbonless Security Paper Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2027

January 30, 2020
Ease in production of duplicate documents without compromising the security of the documents have driven the global carbonless security papers market

Carbon papers reduce efforts in writing two similar documents by replicating the text on two documents at a time. Although, carbon paper are not preferred while printing of security papers owing to the possibility of fraud and imprecise printing. Thus, carbonless security paper come into play for replacing carbon paper in the high value documents multiple copies printing. Additional watermark on the carbonless security paper along with coin reactive property adds to the security of the high value documents. Leading carbonless security paper manufacturers have evolved unique methods for improving the security in the carbonless security papers. Inclining preference of urban population for documents in digital format over physical copies is one of the prominent restraining factor for the global carbonless security paper market. Since its Introduction by NCR Corporation in 1953, carbonless security paper has gained significant traction among financial service providers, banks and government organizations.

Global Carbonless Security Paper Market Dynamics

International touring has rapidly grown over the last decade increasing the number of security documents such as passports and visas along with associated documents for legal bodies to keep a track of activities and information of each traveler. Majority of the government organizations relies prominently on the physical documents for security purposes, driving the demand for carbonless security papers.

Traditionally used carbon paper is not capable of providing as precise and small character printing as possible with carbonless security papers. Although, with the increasing preference of people for digital formats of documents over hard copies owing to the probability of misplacing or damaging the high valued documents, the number of documents in hard copies has significantly reduced. Furthermore, increasing digitization of large transactions and legal frameworks have impacted the requirement of physical documents and limiting the application of carbonless security papers across the globe. The number of internet users are rapidly rising in the emerging economies empowered by government emphasizing on digitization for maximum transactions has restrained the carbonless security papers market.

Global Carbonless Security Paper Market Segmentation

The global carbonless security paper market can be segmented on the basis of paper grade as

  • Up to 80 GSM
  • 81 to 90 GSM
  • Above 90 GSM

The global carbonless security paper market can be segmented on the basis of printing technology compatibility as

  • Digital
  • Inkjet
  • Dot matrix
  • Laser
  • Others

The global carbonless security paper market can be segmented on the basis of paper type as

  • Two Part
  • Three Part
  • Four Part
  • Customized

