Conductive Additive Market Set to take Giant Positive Leap

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Conductive Additive Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Conductive Additive Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Conductive Additive. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cabot Corporation (United States), RTP Company, Inc. (United States), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Afton Chemical (United States) and Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands).

In Li-Ion battery cathodes, it has been observed that the addition of conductive additives to cathode materials will enhance capacity by reducing inside resistance as well as cyclability. Some of the major typical conductive additives are carbon fiber, carbon powder, stainless steel fiber, among others. Increasing usage of conductive additive in various applications such as electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, and others is projected to drive the global conductive additive market over the forecast period. Further, explore the development of various conductive additives for MnO2 electrodes, however, some research has also done to better electrical conductivity by using different conductive additives.

Market Drivers

Increasing Usage of Conductive Additive in Various Application

Rising Demand from Electrical & Electronics Industry

Market Trend

Technology Advancement regarding Conductive Additive

Restraints

Stringent Government Rules and Regulation

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Emerging Market such as China and India

Challenges

Lack of Awareness regrading Conductive additive

The Global Conductive Additive is segmented by following Product Types:

Conductive Silver Glue, Conductive Carbon Black, Others

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Healthcare

Typical Conductive Additives: Carbon Fiber, Carbon Powder, Stainless Steel Fiber, Nickel-Coated Graphite, Others

Top Players in the Market are: Cabot Corporation (United States), RTP Company, Inc. (United States), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Afton Chemical (United States) and Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Conductive Additive Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Conductive Additive market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Conductive Additive Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Conductive Additive

Chapter 4: Presenting the Conductive Additive Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Conductive Additive market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Conductive Additive Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Conductive Additive Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

