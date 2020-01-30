Cyber Security Market Size by Services, Technology, Regions and Key Service Providers Fortinet, Imperva, Fire Eye, Symantec, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

Cyber security solutions help an organization to monitor, detect, report, and counter cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality. Rapidly increasing cybersecurity incidents and regulations requiring their reporting is driving the cybersecurity market. Adoption of M2M/IoT connections demands strengthened in cybersecurity in enterprises.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. The market’s supply and distribution chain is discussed in detail in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market. Top market players, along with details about their individual business operations and segment focus as well as analyses about their revenue and strategies, are included in the report.

Key players profiled in the report includes: IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., AVG Technologies NV, Symantec Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cyber Ark Software Ltd, Fire Eye Inc., Fortinet, Imperva Inc.

The cyber security market is primarily segmented based on services, by deployment type, by vertical, and region.

Based on services, the market is divided into:

* Identity and Access Management

* Security and Vulnerability Management

* DDoS Mitigation

* Security Information and Event Management

Based on deployment type, the market is divided into:

* On-premises

* Cloud

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

* Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence

* Telecom and IT

* Healthcare and Life Science

* Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

* Others

