Data Analytics Outsourcing Market May Set New Growth| IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Genpact

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 125 pages, titled as ‘Data Analytics Outsourcing – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, South & Central America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and important players/vendors such as IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Genpact etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2017-2026.

Check Exclusive Discount Offers Available On this Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/1583781-data-analytics-outsourcing-global-market-outlook

Summary

According to Research, the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is accounted for $2,233.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $18,681.12 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors favouring the market growth are huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations to boost their output. Lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market growth. Moreover, rising recognition of Internet of things (IoT) as it provides vendors and businesses is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Data Analytics Outsourcing represents the outsourcing of data and statistical research, adding up to the purpose of computational resources for useful decision-making and complex business solutions to third-party marketers. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, raise efficiency, diminish operational costs, supply customized offerings and improve customer services.

By type, descriptive data analytics segment is driving the market growth. The rising acceptance of digital technologies and big data has encouraged enterprises to adopt descriptive analytics owing to the resulting growth in volume of data. The data provided by descriptive analytics help the enterprises to generate a better plan for business growth and for better decision-making.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to increasing adoption of superior digital technologies by end users in the region, leading to generation of large volumes of data. In addition, rising amount of data from several branches including production, procurement, sales & marketing and human resource is projected to drive demand for data analytics outsourcing in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Data Analytics Outsourcing include Accenture, Infosys Ltd, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Sap SE, Fractal Analytics Ltd, Mu Sigma, Inc., ZS Associates, Inc., Trianz, RSA Security LLC, ThreatMetrix and Opera Solutions LLC.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1583781-data-analytics-outsourcing-global-market-outlook

Types Covered:

• Predictive Data Analytics

• Prescriptive Data Analytics

• Descriptive Data Analytics

Applications Covered:

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Sales Analytics

• Marketing Analytics

• Finance & Risk Analytics

• Fraud Detection and Risk management

• Advisory Services

• Process Optimization

• Device Security Solutions

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecom

• Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Education

• Consumer Packaged Goods

• Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Full Copy Data Analytics Outsourcing – Global Report 2018 @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1583781

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Predictive Data Analytics

5.3 Prescriptive Data Analytics

5.4 Descriptive Data Analytics

….Continued

Browse for Full Report or a Sample Copy @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1583781-data-analytics-outsourcing-global-market-outlook

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets