Die Glass Mold Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

Die glass mold is a nickel-based alloy with proper- ties which make it ideal for protective coating, joining. Die glass molds are available in different shapes and sizes. It uses the pressing strength of a plunger on the side of blank molds and blow-out force on the side of molds. After a gob is loaded into a blank mold, a bulb is formed by means of a plunger. A finished product is formed in the final phase of pressing.

Die glass mold is a nickel-based alloy with proper- ties which make it ideal for protective coating, joining. Die glass molds are available in different shapes and sizes. It uses the pressing strength of a plunger on the side of blank molds and blow-out force on the side of molds. After a gob is loaded into a blank mold, a bulb is formed by means of a plunger. A finished product is formed in the final phase of pressing.

Market Drivers

Developing Hotel and Catering Industries

Increasing Disposal Income and Changing Lifestyle

Market Trend

Adoption of New Technology for Die Glass Mold

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Surging Demand from Emerging Countries

Challenges

Changing Consumer Preferences Regarding Design of Glass

The Global Die Glass Mold is segmented by following Product Types:

Cast Iron Mold, Aluminum-Nickel, Bronze, Others

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Beverage & Wine Industry, Daily Chemical Industry, Commodity Industry, Others

Top Players in the Market are: Ross International Ltd. (United States), Jianhua Mould (China), Jinggong Mould (China), ORI Mould (China), Changshu Weiheng Mould Manufacture Co., Ltd (China), UniMould GmbH (Germany), JCL Engineering Pte Ltd. (Singapore), RongTai Mould (China), Xinzhi Industry (China) and Steloy Castings (South Africa).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Die Glass Mold Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

