Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2026

Disposable toilet seat cover is a hygiene product which protects the human body from contact with microorganisms. These toilet seat covers are made from either paper or plastic. Disposable toilet seat covers are used at public accommodations and commercial facilities where the number of toilet users is higher and requires continuous cleaning. These are ideal for high-traffic public bathrooms in office buildings, hotels, clubs, shopping malls, and colleges. Disposable toilet seat covers are available in the market with 1/2 fold or 1/4 fold according to the number of seat covers and packaging. Most of the paper toilet seat covers are made of 15 gsm paper to prevent excessive consumption of paper in manufacturing the product.

Increase in awareness regarding sanitary hygiene has boosted the demand for disposable toilet seat covers. Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases have made people more concerned about their health while using public restroom facilities. Disposable toilet seat covers are particularly used where large number of people use common restroom facilities such as in hotels, shopping mall, clubs, etc. Commercial construction has increased over a period of time, which has led to rise in the construction of toilets for public use. Certain disposable toilet seat covers have an added feature of disinfectant, which removes infection from the toilet seat cover. Manufacturers are innovating with the product to make it more advanced and consumer-friendly. Brill Hygienic Products, Inc. had launched a plastic sheet disposable toilet seat cover, which offer a hand-free, completely hygienic experience to the user. The seat automatically moves the old plastic seat cover around and disposes it off, while a new seat cover takes its place on the pressing of a button. This technology will the toilet to Keep it clean.

There are various advantages of using disposable toilet seat covers, which are likely to increase the demand for the product in the global market. Certain disposable toilet seat covers are 100% biodegradable and do not pollute the soil or water, while certain others are self-disposing and do not require human intervention.

There are some restraint and disadvantage of disposable toilet seat cover which can affect the demand for the product. Some of the scientist believe that plain disposable toilet seats cover does not provide any prevention from the infectious disease. This factor may decrease the demand for the global disposable toilet seat cover market in the forecast period.

The global disposable toilet seat cover market can be segmented based on product, material type, layer, application, and region. Based on product, the global disposable toilet seat cover market can be classified into disinfectant toilet seat covers and plain toilet seat covers. Based on material type, the disposable toilet seat cover market can be categorized into paper toilet seat covers and plastic toilet seat covers. In terms of layer, the global disposable toilet seat cover market can be divided into single layer and double layer. Based on application, the disposable toilet seat cover market can be categorized into hospitals, airports, tourist places, hotels, and others (medical institutions, manufacturing, etc.). Based on region, the global disposable toilet seat cover market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the global disposable toilet seat cover market include Kimberly Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Toletta, Inc. (Canada), Hospital Specialty Company (U.S.), Continental Western Corporation (U.S.), Essendant, Inc. (U.S.), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Berk International LLC (U.S.), Essity Professional Hygiene North America LLC (U.S.), Nittany Paper Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Brill Hygienic Products, Inc. (U.S.), Draco Hygienic Products Inc. (U.S.), and Delamo Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.)