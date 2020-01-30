Distribution Automation Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End 2027

Global Distribution Automation Market: Overview

Reaching a significant market worth by 2027, the global distribution automation market is set to chart a notable CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) owing to an increase in generation of renewable energy, and a rising demand for energy efficiency.

It is worth pointing out here that developing countries such as India are witnessing an increase in distributed energy generation and that is leading a plethora of untapped opportunities emerging in the market landscape.

Global Distribution Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The landscape of global Distribution Automation market is witnessing a slew of notable developments, which are shaping the future and overall appearance of the competitive landscape. A glance into the global Distribution Automation market is given below.

The global Distribution Automation market is fragmented owing to a decent number of players in the market landscape. And, prominent players in the global Distribution Automation market are Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Eaton (Ireland). Software providers such as Cisco (US) and Xylem (Sensus) (US) provide software to OEMs such as ABB (Switzerland) and Siemens (Germany), among others.

In order to consolidate their market position, players clamor for an edge over competitors and that can be done via product development, advancement in technology and increasing investment in research and development in order to push innovation. Some of the players partner with others to combine capabilities and know-how, while exploring synergies to ensure growth in the future. Often, it also leads to a deeper penetration into a specific market.

Global Distribution Automation Market: Key trends and drivers

The global Distribution Automation market is looking at significant factors of growth over the forecast period. Some of the key factors comprise the ones outline below. A thorough analysis can be found in the upcoming global distribution automation market study report done by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Increase in generation of renewable energy is leading to growth in the distribution automation system. In the total energy mix, the share of renewables is increasing, driving the global Distribution Automation market up significantly. Besides, it has been noted that existing infrastructure is ageing and as that demands for an upgrade, it is good news for the distribution automation market all the way.

Communication technologies are witnessing revolutionary advancement and so is Internet of Things (IoT), which is a solid foundation to build the future of automation on as it has the capacity of smoothening creases from planning, processes and outcomes. Besides, precision and accuracy will improve with further advancement in the field. Additionally, as advancement in technology leads to lower maintenance cost and high efficiency, market for the distribution automation will only see a higher upward curve over the forecast period.

Global Distribution Automation Market: Regional Analysis

Over the forecast period, the region that is set to carve out a major chunk of the overall growth is Europe, owing to increasing investment levels in distribution automation. Besides, the growing complexity in the region’s infrastructure is calling out for automation to manage distribution effectively. Moreover, there is demand for bringing energy efficiency in the supply of power in Europe. Some of the key markets in the region for distribution automation are France, the United Kingdom (U.K.) and Germany.