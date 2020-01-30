Down-the-Hole (DTH) Hammer Bits Market – Major Factors Driving the Industry 2027

Down-the-Hole (DTH) hammer bits are screws attached to DTH hammers. These hammers are used to drill holes through various rocks and associated materials. These bits are basically a mini jackhammer screwed to the bottom of a drill string. DTH hammer bits are made of various grades of tungsten carbide and are strong enough to break different kinds of rocks.

Global DTH Hammer Bits – Competitive Landscape

The global DTH hammer bits market is moderately concentrated due to the presence of few prominent players who are based in North America and Europe. However, new players are emerging from developing countries, especially from Asia Pacific.

Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is a prominent public limited company based in Sweden that was established in 1873. It specializes in the manufacture of industrial tools and equipment. Furthermore, the company provides compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, and assembly systems. The company has presence in over 180 countries worldwide.

Mincon Group PLC

Mincon Group PLC is a leading manufacturer of industrial tools and servicing of hard-rock drilling tools across that are used in various applications. Established in 1977, the Ireland-based company engages in the manufacture of DTH hammers, bits, RC products, rotary products, and HDD products. The company has presence in 15 countries across the globe.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the DTH Hammer Bits Market? Ask for the Report Brochure here

Drill King International. L.P.

Drill King International L.P. is an eminent manufacturer of DTH drilling equipment and accessories for various industries such as mining, oil & gas, water well and civil construction industries. The company provides DTH hammers, DTH bits, and advance casing systems.

Numa Tool Company

Numa Tool Company specializes in the manufacture of rock drilling equipment. The company provides diverse horizontal, vertical, and reverse circulation DTH products to drill holes, which range from 31/2 to 501/2 inches in diameter. The company offers its products and services to oil & gas industry, mining industry, quarry, water well, and rock drilling industries.

Sandvik AB

Sandvik AB engages in the manufacture of engineering solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting and material technology. The company provides mobile and stationary crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, and tools.

Other Prominent Players

Apart from these key players, other players associated with the manufacturing of DTH hammer bits include Givens International Drilling Supplies, Inc., CenterRock Inc., Jentech Drilling Supplies, Rock Smith, and Top Drill Hammer & Bits.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in DTH Hammer Bits Market, Ask for a Customized Report here

Global DTH Hammer Bits Market – Dynamics

Advancement in construction technologies to propel demand for DTH hammer bits

Constant improvisation and technical advancement in infrastructure development projects is anticipated to propel the demand for DTH hammer bits. Additionally, rapid urbanization, intense competition among construction companies as well as stringent timelines to accomplish infrastructure projects are further anticipated to fuel the DTH hammer bit market.

Increasing exploration of geothermal resources opening new gateways for DTH hammer bits

Rising demand for geothermal resources for district heating systems, electricity generation power plants, and geothermal heat pumps is also anticipated to fuel the market for DTH hammer bits. Increasing exploration of geothermal resources is anticipated to boost the demand for underground drilling processes, which in turn is expected to augment the demand for DTH hammer bits.