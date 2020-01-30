Earthmoving Fasteners Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2027

Global Earthmoving Fasteners Market: Introduction

An earthmoving fastener is a hardware that mechanically joins or assembles two or more parts of earthmoving equipment together. Materials used in the manufacturing of earthmoving fasteners include mild steel, alloy steel, titanium, aluminum, and stainless steel. Earthmoving fasteners are available in various specifications and sizes. Companies also offers customized fastening solutions as per requirement of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Global Earthmoving Fasteners Market: Competition Landscape

VESCOVINI GROUP

Vescovini Group is engaged in the business of manufacturing fastening solutions for various industries. This company has 700 employees and around 2500 customers across the globe. The company offers its products and services to original equipment manufacturers in automotive, earthmoving, heavy duty, and industrial machinery sectors. Vescovini Group has its manufacturing facilities in Italy and Serbia and sales offices in Italy, Serbia, and the U.S.

Nord-Lock International AB

Nord-Lock International AB was incorporated in 1982. This company is headquartered in Sweden. It manufactures and distributes metal hardware products. The company has expanded its sales offices in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Nord-Lock has built a worldwide distribution network through sales partners and authorized distributors.

National Bolt & Nut Corporation

National Bolt & Nut Corporation manufactures hardware products. The portfolio of company includes nuts, bolts, sockets, washers, and cap screws. National Bolt & Nut serves heavy equipment & construction, agriculture, mining, transportation, automotive, and energy sectors. The company is based at Bloomingdale, Illinois, U.S.

BYG

BYG was incorporated in the year 1967. The company is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. It manufactures and distributes direct replacement parts for all the main construction, quarry, and mining OEMs. Its product range includes fasteners, teeth & adapters, hydraulic breaker tools, carbide tools, and ripper & components.

Some of the other key players operating in the global earthmoving fasteners market include MPS Limited, AJAX Fasteners, ATC Group, and Shandong Gaoqiang.

Global Earthmoving Fasteners Market: Dynamics

Rapid Increase in Usage of Earthmoving Equipment for Infrastructure Development Projects

Rise in usage of infrastructure development projects across the globe has created immense opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of earthmoving fasteners. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the earthmoving fasteners market as the demand for earthmoving equipment is increasing in a rapid manner. Countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are projected to drive the earthmoving fasteners market during the forecast period.

E-commerce Industry Provides a Lucrative Platform to Manufacturers of Earthmoving Fasteners

Sale of fasteners through online channels is projected to offer significant opportunities to the earthmoving fasteners market. Furthermore, evolution of e-commerce industry has generated good opportunities for producers and suppliers in the global earthmoving fasteners market. Manufacturers and distributors of earthmoving fasteners are focusing on selling their products on e-commerce websites in order to cater end-users across the world.