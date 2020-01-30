Eco Fibres Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026| Lenzing, Polyfibre Industries, Grasim Industries

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 125 pages, titled as ‘Eco Fibres – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and important players/vendors such as Lenzing AG, Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile etc.The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2017-2026.

Summary

According to Research, the Global Eco Fibres Market is accounted for $121.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $398.00 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are awareness about environmental sustainability and conservation, a rise in disposable income of individuals, increasing demand from emerging economies. However, high cost and availability of low-cost substitutes and developing low-cost production techniques are hampering the market share.

Eco fibers are fibers which do not require any pesticides or chemicals to grow. They are naturally resistant to mold and mildew. These fibers are obtained from animal skin (protein fiber) and plants (Cellulose). The regenerated fibers are also called manmade fibers. They are made artificially by using the building blocks provided by nature. The different types of eco fibers include Bamboo, Hemp, Soy and Recycled and upcycled materials.

On the basis of end user, medical segment holds the lucrative market share as due to rapidly expanding healthcare industry owing to the growing awareness regarding hospital related diseases. By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities by rapid industrialization and favorable government policies regarding textile trade activities are positively influencing the industry growth. Furthermore, increasing population coupled rising living standards have also spurred the high quality, and sustainable garments demand across the region.

Some of the key players in Eco Fibres market include Aditya Birla & Group, David C. Poole Company Inc, Eco Fibers, Foss Manufacturing Company LLC, Grasim Industries Limited, J.Korin , Lenzing AG, Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co Ltd, Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co Ltd, Teijin Limited, US Fibers, Wellman Plastics Recycling, LLC.

Types Covered: Natural Fibers, Organic Fibers, Recycled Fibers, Regenerated Fibers, Other Types

Products Covered: Plant Cellulose, Animal Skin, Other Products

End Users Covered: Clothing, Textiles, Manufacturing Industry, Automobiles, Industrial, Medical, Household & Furnishings, Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

