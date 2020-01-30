Edge AI Market Technology, Growth Status, Business Expansion | Top Manufacturers Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Nutanix

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The Global Edge AI Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% by 2025.

Rapid growth in technological advancement which is coupled with increasing reach of smart devices is driving the global Edge AI market. Artificial intelligence (AI) processing is commonly done on a high computational capacity cloud-based data center by training of deep learning models. It has been noted that compute requirements have been increased by 300,000X in last 6 years and this trend is expected to follow in coming years providing numerous opportunities for edge AI market.

Rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications have resulted into an increase in enterprise workloads on the cloud. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to need of moving the inference part of the AI workflow to the device which is efficiently done by edge processing. The demand is particularly observed in countries such as Europe and North America.

Key players are investing in developing technologically advanced solutions for various applications. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The global Edge AI market has been segmented based on application, component, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the Global Edge AI Market during forecast period whereas Asia Pacific will show highest growth rate owing to increasing demands.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Nutanix, and Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate. The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

