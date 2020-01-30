Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2019

Growth in the global electronic trial master file market can be ascribed mainly to the increased adoption of the electronic trial master file market systems. In addition, there has been a rise in the number of clinical trials along with increased partnerships between contract research organizations and biopharma companies, which is likely to boost growth of the global electronic trial master file market over the period of assessment. Furthermore, increased clinical trials and research and development activities, which are funded by biotech and pharma companies, are likely to spell growth for the market during assessment period.

In most of the cases, electronic trial master file systems are required to maintain compliance with various regulatory agencies. This file system also needs to come up with a historical look at the course of actions that have already been taken during the process of clinical trial.

Documents of clinical trial regulatory have always been paper-based and those are stored centrally in real file cabinets. With the increased penetration of the electronic and virtual systems, electronic trial master file system is gaining attention and adoption across the globe.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64515

No two electronic trial master file systems are the same. However, these file systems must have some basic functionalities to cater to the need of management of trial master file. Some of the basic functionalities are as follows:

Document Uploading/Creation

Document Classification

Document Indexing

Document Storage

Comprehensive Security

Document QC

Auditability

Global Electronic Trial Master File Market Reporting

Search and Retrieval

Metadata

Regionally, North America is likely to account for a leading share of the global electronic trial master file market over the forecast period. Such prominence of the region is ascribed to the increased funding from the government for conducting clinical research. In addition, presence of several market players is also expected to fuel market growth in the region.

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market: Overview

Various organizations are deploying electronic trial master file (eTMF) as it offers large number of benefits, which has led growth in the global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market. Use of this device helps in saving money, time, and improves visibility by repairing and discovering incorrect documents. Moreover, it also saves time while preparing for audit; minimizes time to require for a new clinical site, and provide keystrokes for site activation documentation.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets