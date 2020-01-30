Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2027

Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market Introduction

Ferrous metal casting machinery has a high rate of production capacity. It also helps cast complex components or parts.

has a high rate of production capacity. It also helps cast complex components or parts. Ferrous metal casting machinery is utilized to produce ferrous cast parts. These parts are employed in manufacturing and assembly of components or equipment in diverse end-user industries.

Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market Dynamics

X-ray detection of casting defects helps boost efficiency of production process. This is considered to be a key factor driving the ferrous metal casting machinery market.

In the recent years, ferrous metal casting machinery users are increasingly adopting automatic defect recognition (ADR) in x-ray applications. X-ray casting defect recognition aids in improving the production process efficiency.

An ADR system is provided with parameters by a quality designer and is modified to acknowledge or dismiss decision in the production process. Furthermore, these system can record results autonomously, with no human intervention.

Moreover, the utilization of digital imaging technology in production processes has enhanced the efficiency of the overall casting process. Therefore, this technology helps determine the quality of the final output produced.

Simulation technology is increasingly being incorporated in the casting process. This is a key trend fueling the ferrous metal casting machinery market. Simulation technology is utilized to cast high precision, cost-effective, and reliable components.

Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the ferrous metal casting machinery market can be divided into HPDC (High Pressure Die Casting), LPDC (Low Pressure Die Casting) and GDC (Gravity Die Castings)

Based on end-user, the ferrous metal casting machinery market can be segmented into automotive, industrial machinery, off-highway equipment and others

The automotive sector is anticipated to be a major end-user segment of ferrous metal casting machinery market, globally.

This industrial machinery segment is anticipated to gain market share and thereby, maintain its leading position in the global ferrous metal casting machinery market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global Ferrous Metal Casting Machinery Market

In terms of region, the global ferrous metal casting machinery market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is likely to dominate the global ferrous metal casting machinery market from 2019 to 2027

Extensive demand for metal casting machines from varied end-user industries is expected to be major factor driving the demand for ferrous metal casting machinery and thereby, fueling the ferrous metal casting machinery market in the region

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global ferrous metal casting machinery market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Bühler Holding AG

Vulcan Engineering Co.

TOYO MACHINERY & METAL CO., Ltd.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Norican Group

