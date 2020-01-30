Financial Brokerage Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players: Subhkam Capital, Indiabulls Securities, JM Financial

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 107 pages on title ‘Financial Brokerage Market in India 2012’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Sharekhan, SMC Global Securities, Doha Brokerage Financial Services etc.

Summary

Financial brokerage market in India is going through sweeping changes with new players looking to be a part of the highly competitive brokerage market characterized by dwindling brokerage and exponential growth of brokers and sub brokers. On the other hand, many existing players have been forced to undercut operations due to lack of revenues while others still surviving on the basis of consolidation. The market is witnessing new guidelines by the regulatory authorities and new innovative offers by banks and brokerage companies.

The report begins with a brief introduction to the financial broking market. The market overview includes information regarding the Indian market scenario and equity volumes on a year on year basis. An indication of the prevailing brokerage structure is included as well as highlights of the business model employed by the brokerage firms. It covers information regarding the changes in brokerage fee structure due to changes in the market. The primary guidelines stated by SEBI regarding the brokerage market are highlighted. The market overview section also analyses the brokerage sector as a whole to understand the opportunities and competitiveness of the market through a porter’s analysis. The overall distribution of brokers and stock brokers has also been provided.

The following section explains the major drivers in the market such as increase of income levels in tier 2 cities, under penetration of equities which can be explored by the brokerage firms to increase their brokerage. Other factors include developing franchisees to gather more revenue without having to actually spend on infrastructure. Return of FII and IPO are other encouraging factors. Rising rate of FD and other traditional saving instruments are proving to be more in vogue due to the turbulent Indian market conditions which is acting as a major challenge for the market. Global uncertainties have created huge pressures on the market. Consolidation of smaller broking firms and retail investors staying away are other important barriers that the market faces.

The trends identified are trading in mobile and online platforms along with offline modes in order to reach out to the far flung customers, new players coming in the Indian broking space making the competition even more intensive including banking institutions. Other trends include diversification of the major players in other lines of business and new innovative offerings by broking units so as to lure customers. It has been seen that broking units are also trying to hard sell Demat account and bulk of the equity investments from retail customers are coming via mutual fund route. Additionally, large players are tying up with smaller players towards expanding their distribution network and to tap a larger market.

The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the market and includes a detailed profile of the major players. A bubble chart for the public companies, depicting their relative positions in the market with respect to total income, net profit/loss and market capitalization is included. Similarly, a bubble chart for the private players is also included with respect to their total income, net profit/loss and total assets. This section also includes list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for all companies, along with key business segments and key geographic segments for public companies. In conclusion, key takeaways of the report have also been identified.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Amrapali Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, Emkay Global Financial Services, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, India Infoline, Indiabulls Securities, JM Financial, Money Matters Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Ratnabali Capital Markets, Subhkam Capital, VLS Finance, Anand Rathi Financial Services, Angel Broking, Bonanza Portfolio, HDFC Securities, ICICI Securities, Karvy Stock Broking, Kotak Securities, Reliance Securities, Religare Securities, Sharekhan, SMC Global Securities, Doha Brokerage Financial Services, HSBC InvestDirect (India)

