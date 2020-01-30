Flexible Abrasive Foil Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Flexible Abrasive Foil Market – Overview

In recent years, corrosion has been a major problem for most end-use industries that deal with metal packaging applications. As a result, packaging manufacturers are looking for corrosion resistant metal packaging products, such as Flexible Abrasive Foils, which provide added advantages. Flexible Abrasive Foils are mostly trichloroacetic acid (TCA) treated polyester films which provide superior abrasive properties as compared to other metalized films. Furthermore, Flexible Abrasive Foils when treated with trichloroacetic acid provide exceptional wettability of more than 65 dynes. Flexible Abrasive Foils are mainly used for cleaning of tough surfaces, grinding & polishing. Flexible Abrasive Foils also provide excellent bonding with abrasive resins, such as phenolic resins, epoxy resins, furanic resins and water-based ureic resins. Flexible Abrasive Foils are also non – conductive which helps it for usage in electrical & electronic components. Flexible Abrasive Foils are most prominently used to create self-cooling abrasive surfaces with reliable adhesion for rotating and oscillating stationary receivers. Flexible Abrasive Foils also provide better high strength to weight ratio as compared to other metal packaging formats. These foils are most commonly available in the form of sheets, coils, rings, spools, etc. which helps its usage for different components of different sizes and shape.

Global Flexible Abrasive Foil Market – Dynamics

The Flexible Abrasive Foil market is anticipated to grow considerably due to increasing demand for abrasive metal packaging solutions across the globe. Since Flexible Abrasive Foils are available in several forms, they can be used in various end-use sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, engineering goods, electrical & electronics, defense, jewelry, furniture, building & construction, etc. Owing to the adhesive layer provided by Flexible Abrasive Foils, they can be used with several backing materials, such as metal, plastic, cloth, fiber and wood. In addition, Flexible Abrasive Foils, when used with substrates, are quite helpful in grinding and polishing. Furthermore, these foils are comparatively economical and more versatile than other metal packaging foils. Additionally, tear resistance and anti-static properties provided by Flexible Abrasive Foils are expected to create growth opportunities for the global Flexible Abrasive Foil market during the forecast period.

