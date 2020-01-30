Frozen Fruits Market 2015: Business Scope for Forecast period 2021

In today’s pace and hectic lifestyle, people tend to adopt more convenient and healthier food options, which have positively impacted the frozen fruits market across the globe. Frozen fruits are maintained at a temperature usually below -9.50 C, at which all moisture is in the solid state. This helps in preventing growth of microorganisms, slows down decomposition and in-turn keeps fruits fresh for a longer period of time. Frozen fruits contain high levels of essential vitamins and potentially healthy antioxidants as compared to fresh ones.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000039

The global frozen fruits market has been estimated to be valued at USD 1,825.0 Million in 2015 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. In term of revenue, Europe dominated the global frozen fruits market in 2015. In Europe, Russia frozen fruits market is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth over the forecasted period i.e. 2015-2021.

Increasing urbanization as well as an inclination in disposable income of developing and emerging countries such as India and China and change in lifestyle is anticipated to expand the Asia pacific region growth in frozen fruits over the next few years. Innovation in freezing technology and development of cold logistics are some of the key driver of global frozen fruits market during the period 2015-2021.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000039

However, rise of contamination and higher preference of fresh fruits over frozen fruits are likely to hamper the market growth over coming few years. Global frozen fruits market has been segmented on the basis of fruits type, technology and application.

On the basis of fruit type, the global frozen fruits market is segmented into frozen red fruits and berries, tropical frozen fruits and citrus frozen fruits. With 53.3% share in 2015, frozen red fruits and berries dominated the global frozen fruits market. However, global frozen fruits market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR by the end of the forecast period i.e. 2021. Based on technology, the market is segmented into IQF (Individually quick freeze) and freeze dry technology. IQF technology dominated the market in 2015 and is further estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000039

The global frozen fruits market is segmented on the basis of applications into dairy, confectionary & bakery, beverages, jams and preserves and others. With the highest share in 2015, beverage industry dominated the global frozen fruits market in terms of revenue and is further estimated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Conclusively, willingness of consumers to consume different variety of fruits at all time of the year, growing awareness about nutritional value of frozen fruits and increasing inclination of people towards convenience food options is expected to garner the growth of global frozen fruits market in the coming future.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000039

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Updated Reports:

Football Turf Shoes Market

Food Grade Vitamin A Market

Fishing Reels and Lines Market

Fishing Lures Market

Fishing Lines Market

Fishing Hooks Market

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets