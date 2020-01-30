Gantry Crane Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2026

A gantry crane is a type of overhead crane with a single or double girder configuration supported by freestanding legs that move on wheels or along a track or rail system. Gantry cranes are usually considered when there is a reason not to incorporate an overhead runway system. Gantry cranes are used in industries that deal with metal fabrication and ship building. The gantry crane does not require any building support. It helps to pick and shift heavy loads at factories. It makes the shifting of heavy materials easy. Gantry cranes are generally used by mechanical contractors, in power generation facilities, water treatment plants, HVAC applications, and metal fabricating facilities. These industries require shifting of heavy materials which can easily be done by a gantry crane. Gantry cranes are highly reliable and efficient. They can simply be rolled into an employee’s workstation and lifting can be done in seconds. When gantry crane follows the same path, it makes the moving more simple and fast. When space is not enough, a single leg gantry crane is suitable for lifting using a wall-mounted I-beam and a single A-frame leg.

Increasing investments by governments to promote domestic infrastructure is majorly driving the gantry crane market. The construction of various infrastructural facilities such as dams and buildings requires cement and other heavy material handling industry. These industries need to handle heavy loads involving shifting and picking of heavy material. Gantry cranes replace the manual work of shifting and picking of materials and reduce the labor cost, and minimize human intervention, thereby increasing workplace safety.

Rising demand for automated systems and increasing cost of labor is anticipated to contribute to the gantry crane market during the forecast period. The use of conventional human techniques, leading to low productivity and increased time consumption has prompted companies to manufacture highly effective material handling systems.

