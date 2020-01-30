Generative Design Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by 2018 – 2026

Generative design aims to reproduce nature’s evolutionary approach banking on tools like cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). Prominent players in the generative design market are rooting for key improvements in AI software and cloud technology. Using generative design with these tools, engineers can input basic parameters such as weight, height, material options, and strength. This generative design process enables engineers to offer a myriad of design options for clients.

The generative design market is still in its nascent stages. Although some software like AutoCAD has become extremely popular in recent times, the generative design market is far away from unveiling its true potential. Future advancements like 3-D printing, machine learning, big data are expected to bring major innovations to generative design processes, tools, and technology.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) report offers a perceptive analysis of the global generative design market, which includes a thorough analysis of growth indicators and demand parameters that could influence the growth of this market. Key market parameters such as demand drivers and challenges of the global generative design market are discussed at length in this report.

Global Generative Design Market: Key Trends

Key trends in the global generative design market include growing need for cutting-edge design software to deliver product innovation, rising demand for an eco-friendly framework, and improved manufacturing efficiency. These drivers are expected to remain key during the forecast period as costs, materials, and design factors are irreplaceable in the growth of the generative design market.

Additionally, entry of automated software that reduces the manual input of designers and engineers is expected to further growth of the global generative design market. This software would likely replace engineers and designers, bringing a major transformation in operation costs and time required. This software is rising in demand as major auto manufacturers like GE continue to shift production towards automated and intelligent design manufacturing. The construction sector is also likely to take note of these software, as it represents a new frontier for cost-effective operations.

