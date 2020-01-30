Global 5G in IoT Industry 2019 Market Size, Share, Analysis, Segments, Growth Strategy, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The Global 5G in IoT Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Scope of global 5G in IoT market includes – by Radio Technology (5G NR Standalone Architecture, 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture), by Range (Short Range IoT Devices, Wide Range IoT Devices), by Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

The 5G IoT Industry development will also be fuelled by the growing demand for low latency. Furthermore, the rising use of sensors by the automation industry is likely to boost the requirement for real-time tracking, analyzing, and processing of collected data via sensors, thereby supporting the 5G IoT market growth over the forecast time period. However, high capital expenditure for infrastructural establishment of 5G IoT may curtail the 5G IoT market growth in the future.

The 5G in IoT market is primarily segmented based on radio technology, by range, by vertical, and region.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei

AT&T

BT Group

Vodafone

Telstra

Etisalat

Singtel

Bell Canada

……

Based on radio technology, the market is divided into:

5G NR Standalone Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

Based on range, the market is divided into:

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Key Vendors

End Users

