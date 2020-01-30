Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Industry 2019 Market Size, Growth, Revenue, Global Statistics and Forecast to 2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”
The Global Data Protection As A Service (DPaas) Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.
Scope of global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market includes – by Service Type (Storage-as-a-Service, Backup-as-Service, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service), by Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by Industry Type (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).
Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) is one of the most promising cloud-based service, widely used for providing data privacy and security.
Some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the market include – Increasing need of data security due to rapidly increasing data, and increasing number of regulations regarding the adoption of data protection solutions. However, increasing hidden costs of cloud-based storage may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is primarily segmented based on service type, by deployment type, by industry type, and region.
The key players profiled in the market include:
- IBM Corporation
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Dell Inc.
- Cisco Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- VMWARE INC.
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- Veritas Technologies LLC
- Asigra Inc.
- ……
Based on service type, the market is divided into:
- Storage-as-a-Service
- Backup-as-Service
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service
Based on deployment type, the market is divided into:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Based on industry type, the market is divided into:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government & Defense
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Energy & Utilities
- Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, by service type, deployment type, and by industry type wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points
- Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, by service type, deployment type, and industry type with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Target Audience:
- Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Vendors
- Associations and Industry Bodies
