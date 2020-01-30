Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market to reach US$2.6 bn by 2027 | TMR

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is fragmented and unorganized because most vendors produce ESD packaging as part of a larger product line on account of similarities with other products such as bubble bags and polybags. Competition in the market is intense and keen players are seen taking the mergers and acquisitions route to grow their share. They are also seen devising means to make inroads into different markets.

Some of the prominent participants in the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, Achilles Corporation, Desco Industries Inc., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Teknis Limited, Elcom (UK) Ltd., Summit Container, Corporation, Kiva Container, Delphon Industries, LLC, Protective Packaging Corporation, GWP Group Limited, International Plastics Inc., AUER Packaging GmbH, Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd., and Botron Company Inc.

As per a research study by Transparency Market Research, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market will likely clock a CAGR of 7.2% during the period between 2017 and 2027. Expanding at this pace, the market valued at US$1.3 bn in the currently is expected to reach US$2.6 bn by 2027.

Bags, trays, clamshell, shrink films, boxes and containers, tapes and labels, foams, totes/IBC, racks, etc. are some of the key products in the electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market. Of them, the segment of bags surpasses all others both in terms of value and volume. The segment is expected to grow its value by clocking maximum CAGR of 8.4% from 2017 to 2027 to pull in a revenue of US$841.4 mn by 2027.

Geographically, the key segments of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific leads the market with maximum share on the back of a large number of electronic manufacturers in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The value in the market in the region is projected to reach US$1.40 bn by 2027.

Electronics and Electrical Industry at Forefront of Driving Demand

The soaring demand electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging is primarily being driven by the ESD prone components in the booming electronic and electrical industry. It is seen that absence of suitable packaging or generation of static electricity often damages electrical devices. ESD packaging helps to overcome such challenges. Besides the electronics and electrical industry, the defense and military segments in developed nations are also serving stoke demand in the market.

Lack of Solution for Corrosion of Metallic Powder by Water Drags down Demand

On the flipside, use of metallic powder in electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging tends to easily corrode when coming in contact with water, causing damage to components and devices stored. This is posing a roadblock to the growth in the market.

