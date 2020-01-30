Global Silicone Defoamer Market is projected to witness a 4.3% CAGR During 2017 – 2025

Silicone defoamers are chemically inert in nature and act as antifoaming agents in a much effective manner than organic antifoam agents. With these properties, silicone defoamers are commonly used by a number of end use industries including food and beverages, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. This can be attributed to the defects that is caused to the surface coating as a result of foams. When used as cleaners, polish, and detergents, silicone defoamers can adequately serve the purpose and consequently, them for them is on the rise.

According to a fresh business intelligence study compiled at the headquarters of Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global silicone defoamer market will be worth US$16.8 billion by the end of 2025, with the demand expanding at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Most Players Dominate Within Regional Boundaries

The analyst of the report has highlighted a highly competitive and fairly fragmented scenario in the vendor landscape of the silicone defoamer market, which mostly is a reflection of the presence of a large pool of players. That being said, a few players do hold a slightly stronger position than others in their specific regions. For instance, Clariant International Ltd. is ahead of the curve in Europe, Momentive Performance Materials and Dow Corning Corporation in North America, and Supreme Silicones in Asia Pacific. To gain greater shares, most of the vendors are expanding their territorial horizons as well as focusing on producing products that meet stringent environmental guidelines. Going forward, development of ecofriendly and sustainably biodegradable products such as water-based defoamers are expected to carve niches for the producers.

Application-wise, the TMR report has segmented the silicone defoamer market into food and beverages, paint and coatings, water treatment, and paper and pulp. Among these, the paint and coatings segment is primed to generate the most prominent chunk of demand, which can be ascribed to the prosperity of the building and construction sector. Geographically, Asia Pacific has been rated as the region with maximum demand potential, cultivating 24.8% of the total demand as of 2017.

Wastewater Treatment Applications Key Driver

The market for silicone defoamers is gaining traction from the prosperity of its end use industries. In the recent past, the awareness regarding the environment has escalated and as a result, the demand for water-based products has expanded, which are produced using raw materials such as vegetable oil, mineral oil, ethylene glycol, and wax. In addition to that, governmental emphasis on wastewater treatment is another key driver of the silicone defoamers market. With silicone defoamers, industrial and municipal wastewater can be made safe for sanitation and reused.

The analyst of the report has also foreseen a substantial chunk of demand to come from the paper and pulp industry, which is touching new heights as a result of radical rise of ecommerce in the recent times and escalating demand for packaging products. This trend is more evident in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific, particularly India and China.

