Global Synthetic Biology Industry 2019 Market Size, Global Growth Analysis, Share, Trends, Segments and 2025 Forecast

He rising demand for bio-fuels, growing applications in drug & vaccine development, and high demand for bio-based polymers & biochemicals are the factors driving the synthetic biology market growth globally. However, factors such as biosafety and biosecurity issues is one of the major factors expected to obstruct the growth of the global market.

Key Vendors Analyzed in Synthetic Biology Industry 2019-2026 Global Market Report are: – Thermo Fischer Scientific, GenScript, DNA2.0, Integrated DNA technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Origene technologies, Scientific genomics Inc., Editas Medicine, Inc., Pareto Biotechnologies, Blue heron.

Product:

Synthetic DNA

Synthetic Genes

Synthetic Clones

Other Products

Product Technology:

Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Microfluidics

Genetic Engineering

Product Application:

Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics

Chemicals

Biofuels

Bioplastics

Other Applications

Global Synthetic Biology Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview

5. Global Synthetic Biology Market, by Product

6. Global Synthetic Biology Market, by Technology

7. Global Synthetic Biology Market, by Application

8. Global Synthetic Biology Market by Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Key Insights

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets