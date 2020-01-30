Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Vehicle Tire Market Scope, Trends, Outlook 2027

Ground support equipment (GSE) vehicle tires are the special purpose tires that are used on GSE vehicles at airports. These tires are fitted on IC engine as well as electric vehicles and are designed as performance tires with higher shelf-life in order to reduce the downtime of GSE vehicles. These tires emit lower carbon dust as compared to conventional tires.

Reduction in airfare and introduction of low cost airlines have led to a surge in passenger traffic, thus boosting the use of GSE vehicles and in turn driving the demand for GSE vehicle tires. Globalization and increasing air travel post revival of the economic collapse in 2008 have led to steady expansion of the aviation industry. This, in turn, is projected to boost the demand for GSE vehicles and their tires. Cargo trade has risen due to formation of international trade agreements, thus fueling the sale of GSE vehicles and driving the demand for GSE vehicle tires. The trend of using non-marking compound in GSE vehicle tires is increasing. Non-marking compound prevents carbon footprint on the taxiways and helps maintain cleanliness and safety of the airport terminal.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64592

Based on GSE type, the GSE vehicle tire market can be classified into re-fuelers, ground power unit, tugs and tractors, portable water tank, baggage conveyor, generator, passenger bus, catering truck, mobile boarding stairs, de-icing service vehicle, and lavatory vehicle. The passenger bus segment accounts for a leading share of the market due to the high usage of passenger buses at airports.

In terms of tire type, the GSE vehicle tire market can be categorized into pneumatic tires, solid tires, and foam tires. Pneumatic tires are preferred for internal combustion engine powered vehicles. Solid tires carry more load, as compared to pneumatic tires, and are incorporated in vehicles that are used to carry cargo and baggage. The pneumatic tires segment accounted for a notable share of the GSE vehicle tire market in 2018. It is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets