Hair Restoration Services Market : Lucrative Opportunities

Hair Restoration Services Market: Overview

Losing hair is a complex health condition which leads to life altering changes. The impact cannot be measured and therefore, it needs medical attention from time to time. Hair restoration is a technique where each follicle of donor hair is removed and harvested by surgically from the back of the head.

Flashy marketing and high-pressure sales pitches dominate the field, however, in general, hair restoration or transplantation is handled by the medical specialty who also serves patients as a business. Hair restoration includes surgical and nonsurgical techniques. Surgical hair restoration includes hair transplantation and other techniques.

The global hair restoration services market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of hair transplantation among young generation, availability of new technologies for transplantation, less side-effects occurring after hair transplantation, and emerging players with hair restoration services are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Global Hair Restoration Services Market

Rise in concern over hair loss, increase in number of hair restoration services, and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the global hair restoration services market during the forecast period

According to the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Fact Sheet published by WHO, in 2018, nearly 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S. suffer from hair loss. In Europe, Czech Republic has the highest number of bald individuals, with the male population accounting for more than 50%. Similarly, in India, majority of male population, especially in their 20s, has been tackling with baldness issue.

Several key hair restoration service providers have been strategizing on evolving and improving their services, which has resulted in increased customer demand for upgraded version of several hair restoration solutions, specifically, follicular unit extraction and follicular unit transplantation

According to the Eugenix Hair Transplant Sciences, 2019, the direct hair transplantation (DHT) technique is the most advanced technique of hair transplantation which involves the ingenious process of simultaneously extracting and implanting the hair. The technique is the most modern modification of the popular FUE (follicular unit extraction) technique.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Hair Restoration Services Market

North America is projected to account for prominent share of the market during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about hair restoration services, high rate of adoption of hair transplant owing to increased physicians prescriptions, and technological advancements in the U.S are expected to drive the North America market in the region.

Favorable reimbursement policies, expansion in number of clinics for hair restoration services, and rise in number of clinics by private players are anticipated to propel the North America segment during the forecast period

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, young adults are on the verge of surpassing baby boomers in the country in terms of fashion and health care. Similarly, hair loss concerns have been high among the young adulthood, specifically in North America.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major players operating in the global hair restoration services market are:

Elite Hair Restoration

NeoGraft

Lexington Intl., LLC

Cole Hair Transplant Group

Direct Hair Implantation International

