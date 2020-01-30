Hair Shampoo Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2026

Hair shampoo is a type of cleanser that is used on the hair for a variety of purposes such as cleaning, hair fall, and smoothening. Large number of brands are available in the market. Organic shampoos are increasingly being adopted. Demand for organic shampoos is rising due to the increase in awareness about using natural and plant-based products. Dry and solid shampoos are another niche; however, these have high growth potential. Hair shampoos are used for an array of applications ranging from therapeutic to cosmetic.

Evolving lifestyle choices and environmental concerns are key drivers of the global hair shampoo market. Rise in disposable income is leading consumers to make informed choices regarding personal care. Additionally, rapidly evolving lifestyles are leading to a number of hair problems. This is creating opportunities for the players operating in the global hair shampoo market. Rise in consumer awareness is leading to a more diversified requirement in terms of range and type of products being demanded by the consumers. Moreover, global warming and climate change concerns are affecting the global hair shampoo market players with respect to the packaging of the products, which comes in plastic bottles. This can encourage manufacturers to develop more ecofriendly packaging alternatives. Furthermore, research & development activities are increasing in the global hair shampoo market to accommodate diversifying consumer choices. A number of small scale brands are making their presence felt in the market as products launched by these small companies are increasingly being adopted, this indicates to the minimal entry barrier in the global market.

Dry shampoos, being in a nascent stage, are creating opportunities in the market. Lack of consumer awareness about dry shampoo can be leveraged by manufacturers. Shampoo bars are likely to be adopted during the forecast period. Rapidly evolving lifestyles are leading to a number of hair problems. This, in turn, is creating several opportunities for the players operating in the global hair shampoo market. Manufacturers are engaging in research & development activities for find alternatives of chemical ingredients in shampoos due to rise in consumer concerns and awareness.

The global hair shampoo market can be classified in terms of chemical composition, application, type, end-user, product category, and region. Based on chemical composition, the hair shampoo market can be bifurcated into herbal-based and chemical-based. In terms of application, the hair shampoo market can be divided into households and salons. Based on type, the hair shampoo market can be segregated into dry, wet, and solid. Dry shampoos are relatively new in the market, while the wet shampoos are extensively used. Solid shampoos include shampoo bars. In terms of end-user, the hair shampoo market can be categorized into men, women, and children. Based on product category, the hair shampoo market can be classified into therapeutics and cosmetics. Therapeutic shampoos are used for a wide ranging of hair problems ranging from hair growth to elimination of dandruff. In terms of region, the global hair shampoo market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global hair shampoo market include Procter and Gamble, Art Naturals, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Patanjali Ayurved, L’Oreal, Wella Profesionals, Lush North America, Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Co., Basin, and Unilever. These players offer herbal and chemical shampoos. Art Naturals, Clairol Herbal Essences, Bio Veda Action Research Co and Patanjali Ayurved manufacture a wide range of herbal hair shampoos. Patanjali Ayurved experienced the early movers’ advantage in the herbal-based segment; however, its growth is threatened by the entry of larger firms into this sector.