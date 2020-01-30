Healthcare Chatbots Market May Set New Growth|Buoy Health, Intermedica, Babylon Healthcare Services

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Healthcare Chatbots Market Size study, by Type (Software, Services), by Application (Symptom checking & Medication Assistance, Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance), by End User and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025 . This Healthcare Chatbots market report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Healthcare Chatbots market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Healthcare Chatbots market.

Summary

Healthcare Chatbots Market to reach USD 482.4 million by 2025.

Healthcare Chatbots Market valued approximately USD 105 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing necessity of virtual health assistance is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Healthcare Chatbots Markets. It is attributed to technological enhancements and increasing dependency of people on technology. Besides this, growing adoption of social media platform is also aiding the growth of the market as some of the social media platform offer chatbots, which in turn encourage people to use healthcare chatbots. Additionally, initiatives taken by numerous market players such as new marketing & advertising strategies, and promotion via online channels are likely to propel the growth in the global market. However, concerns associated with data privacy and requirement of trained expertise to develop chatbot restrict the market growth.

A chatbot is a software which is used to stimulate human conversation using artificial intelligence. These types of software used to get queries solved which are related to health. Nowadays, chatbots are able to interact only with the humans, but new applications are being designed so that two chatbots will be able to interact with each other. As the use of internet is increasing, the market of chatbot is also anticipated to grow. Moreover, rising adoption of smart devices and growing penetration of cloud based models are further expected to boost the demand for healthcare chatbots in the near future.

The regional analysis of Healthcare Chatbots Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Healthcare Chatbots Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Healthcare Chatbots market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Healthcare Chatbots Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Healthcare Chatbots Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Healthcare Chatbots Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The leading Market players mainly include-

Your MD, HealthTap, Inc, Sensely, Inc, Buoy Health, Inc, Intermedica, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Baidu, Ada Digital Health Ltd, PACT Care BV, Woebot Labs, Inc, Gyant. Com, Inc



By Type: Software, Services

By Application: Symptom checking & Medication Assistance, Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

By End User: Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Healthcare Chatbots Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Healthcare Chatbots Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Healthcare Chatbots Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

Chapter 4. Healthcare Chatbots Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

