Heavy Duty Apron Feeder Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

Heavy duty apron feeder is a mechanical equipment, specially designed for bulk material handling. It is widely used in almost all industries such as power, steel, cement plants, and mining. Heavy duty apron feeder is designed to withstand the toughest load. Large dump trucks are used for loading of heavy duty apron feeder and it can start under full load. Manufacturers of heavy duty apron feeder are aggressively looking to add innovative elements to their product category. To form a continuous moving bed, the heavy duty apron feeder features one or more endless chains to which overlapping pans are attached, particularly suited for conveying heavy duty raw materials such as coal, rock, coke, stone, clay, ore, gravel, slag, etc. They are frequently used as feeders located under hoppers and crushers. Heavy duty apron feeders can be installed in vertical and horizontal conditions depending on the feeding zone of system layout. Apron feeders are used to feed or extract lumpy, large, heavy, and abrasive ores under different impact conditions – including frozen or stinky, wet operations.

A heavy duty, robust design provides many years of service life and minimal downtime. The new generation heavy duty apron feeders are designed to cater to the practical working surroundings and needs of industry sites. Apron feeders are built today in various sizes and with a wide variety of components, to handle heavy and lumpy materials. In the past, apron feeders were manufactured to last forever. However, due to cost effective design, emphasis is now being placed on return on capital. The cost can vary depending on user specifications and the design philosophy of the manufacturers. Some of the parameters for selecting a heavy duty apron feeder are material carried, capacity, length, method of feeder loading, degree of lift, hopper opening, pan construction, and type of drive.The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological developments in material handling equipment. Earlier, a combination of mechanical and control devices was considered as a material handling equipment. These equipment that were confined within the boundaries of a manufacturing or distribution facility were used to convey objects or materials from the source to the destination.

The heavy duty apron feeder market is expected to grow at a good rate in the coming years. Rise in infrastructural development around the world is the key factor that would drive the heavy duty apron feeder market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing operational capabilities of heavy duty apron feeders is also one of the major drivers of the heavy duty apron feeder market. Vendors are involved in the manufacture of new-age apron feeders that offer increased operational capabilities to users. These new generation heavy duty apron feeders can be used not only to process and extract light to heavy-duty raw materials to the crusher equipment but also to mix and blend raw materials for crushing. Moreover, growth in public?private partnerships for the construction of public infrastructure systems in countries such as India and China, and increase in government initiatives toward infrastructure development propel the growth of the heavy duty apron feeder market.

