Identify & Analyze Gaps of , Farm Equipment Telematics Market

The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are CNH Industrial (United Kingdom),Deere & Company (United States),Kubota Agricultural Machinery (India),CropMetrics LLC. (United States),Trimble Navigation Limited (United States),CropX (Israel),AgSmarts Inc. (United States),AgSense LLC. (United States),AGCO Corporation (United States),Dickey-John Corporation (United States)

Farm equipment Telematics is the technology which provide farmers increasing equipment as well as Internet options. It is a technology that captures data from farm equipment operating in a field and transfers the information to the Internet in real time. Telematics includes precision farming solutions by automating judgements or activities at a distance. From the arena of electrical engineering, telematics is importantly uses sensors, instrumentation and wireless communication for the purposes of computerizing information before it is sent out. On the country, it derives significantly on internet as well as multimedia equipment from the field of computer science.

Market Segmentation:

by Technology (Geographical Information System (GIS), Variable Rate Application (VRT), GPS & Remote Sensing), Hardware (Sensors, Drones, Automated Steering System, Radar, GPS), Software (Crop Management Software, Weather Tracking, Inventory, People & Financial Management)

What’s Trending in Market:

Rising Use of Cloud Technology

Introduction of New Technology such as GPS

Growth Drivers:

Adoption of Smart Phones

Rising Demand of Techniques

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

Lack of Awareness about Telematics

High Capital Investment

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

