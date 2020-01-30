Identify Hidden Opportunities of Proximity Marketing Market | Google, Microsoft, Apple

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 115 pages on title ‘Global Proximity Marketing Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) & Section (5 6 7): and important players such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Zebra Technologies, Qualcomm, Inmarket, Swirl Networks, Shopkick, Estimote, Unacast, Bluvision, Roximity, Proxama & Scanbuy.

Summary

This report studies the Proximity Marketing market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Google

Microsoft

Apple

Zebra Technologies

Qualcomm

Inmarket

Swirl Networks

Shopkick

Estimote

Unacast

Bluvision

Roximity

Proxama

Scanbuy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wi-Fi

BLE Beacon

Near Field Communication (NFC)

GPS Geofencing

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Infrastructural

BFSI

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Proximity Marketing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Proximity Marketing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Proximity Marketing market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Proximity Marketing Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Proximity Marketing

1.1 Proximity Marketing Market Overview

1.1.1 Proximity Marketing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Proximity Marketing Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Proximity Marketing Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Proximity Marketing Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Wi-Fi

1.3.4 BLE Beacon

1.3.5 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.3.6 GPS Geofencing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Proximity Marketing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail & E-Commerce

1.4.2 Healthcare

1.4.3 Infrastructural

1.4.4 BFSI

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Proximity Marketing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Google

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Microsoft

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Apple

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Zebra Technologies

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Qualcomm

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Inmarket

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Swirl Networks

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Shopkick

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Estimote

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Unacast

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Proximity Marketing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Bluvision

3.12 Roximity

3.13 Proxama

3.14 Scanbuy

4 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Proximity Marketing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Proximity Marketing

….Continued

