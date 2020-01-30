Global Audio (Speaker) Test Systems Market: Introduction

An audio (speaker) test system is a wide-ranging test solution that offers reliable analysis of defects. Audio (speaker) test system specifically designed for high-volume quality control of pre-assembled parts and single- or dual-speaker components. It delivers an efficient and quick process for measuring the overall performance of an audio system.

Increasing demand for 3D sound systems in various end-users driving audio (speaker) test systems market

3D audio is becoming the future of game sound. Numerous gaming developers are shifting toward advanced 3D sound systems from the traditional 2D sound engines. These companies are incorporating specific advanced digital sound processing (DSP) and neuro-auditory research algorithms, which can be assimilated, directly into a game’s sound engine. For instance, in 2016, Microsoft Corporation introduced the Dolby Atmos’ 3D audio technology support, coupled with its Xbox One and Xbox one S gaming consoles, in order to enhance gaming experience of users. On the other hand, the cinema industry is also shifting toward 3D sound systems from 2D sound systems. Several companies such as DTS Inc., Auro Technologies, and Dolby Labs are witnessing high demand for their 3D audio technologies from cinema halls worldwide. For instance, Auro Technologies had successfully installed 600 AURO 11.1 3D audio home cinema systems in cinemas across the globe until 2017. On the other hand, Dolby Atmos has installed nearly 2,000 3D audio systems in cinemas across the world. Thus, increasing demand for 3D audio systems in various end-users is significantly driving the audio (speaker) test systems market.

Complex architecture and significant setup costs hampering global audio (speaker) test systems market

In order to install audio (speaker) test systems, the operator is required to follow certain specific measurement parameters including resonance frequencies f0, sound pressure level dbspl, speaker polarity, and DC resistance. These measurement parameters make the architecture complex and add cost to the setup. Thus, complex architecture and significant setup costs are hampering the global audio (speaker) test systems market.

North America to hold a major share of global audio (speaker) test systems market

In terms of region, the global audio (speaker) test systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global audio (speaker) test systems market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for use in infotainment systems and regulatory requirements in terms of adopting wireless devices, such as Bluetooth, in the automotive industry. This factor is led to the North America to remain dominate in the audio (speaker) test system market across worldwide.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the rapidly expanding market for audio (speaker) test systems during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of high-quality audio systems across various industries such as gaming and media & entertainment in the region. This factor is led to the Asia Pacific to remain fastest growing in the audio (speaker) test system market across worldwide.

Global Audio (Speaker) Test Systems Market: Competition Landscape

In August 2019, NTi Audio introduced a new audio (speaker) testing solution called ‘Room Acoustics Reporter’ coupled with XL2 sound level meter and DS3 dodecahedron speaker. The initiative would help the company expand its product portfolio as well as customer base in audio (speaker) test system market worldwide.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

NTi Audio

Listen, Inc.

Premium Sound Solutions

Klippel GmbH

Audio Precision

Prism Media Products Ltd.

Maxeye Technologies

