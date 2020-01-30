Industrial Robotics Market is likely to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% During 2014 to 2020

Industrial robots have a vital role to play in automation of industries as many key operations are taken care of by industrial robots in many industries. Economic development in many countries offers promising growth opportunities to the global industrial robotics market. Rapid expansion of e-commerce activities coupled with phenomenal growth of automotive and electronics industries add impetus to the global industrial robotics market.

Some of the renowned market players analyzed in the report on global industrial robotics market are Yaskawa Motoman Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso Corporation, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.,Fanuc Robotics, and KUKA Robotics. The global industrial robotics market is projected to reach US$ 147.7 bn through 2020. The market is likely to clock a CAGR of 6.2% during 2014 to 2020.

High Deployment of Industrial Robots in Manufacturing Units Drives Market in North America

The global industrial robotics market has been segmented into the principal regions of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Regional segmentations are likely to facilitate better understanding of market dynamics at play in each of the regions during forecast period.

According to the findings of Association for Advancing Automation, around 27,294 robots were ordered in the first nine months of 2019. These robots were valued around US$ 1.473 bn. North America is likely to lead the global industrial robotics market in forthcoming years. Substantial reliance of North American manufacturing units on advanced and innovative technological solutions to generate high quality output at reduced cost is fuelling the market. Increased implementation of advanced software programs to stay ahead in the game of competition is reason for growth the industrial robotics market in North America.

Modern manufacturing facilities in North America are substantially depending on new innovative technologies to generate produce higher quality products at high speed and reduced costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, they are implementing more intelligent software and hardware.

Likewise, Europe is also expected to account for a large share of the market. In 2017, around 170,000 robots participated in the production process of automotive industry. Such high level of robotic participation is a manifestation of the market prominence in the region.

According to TMR analysts, in terms of density of industrial robots, South Korea is estimated to retain with its leading position during the assessment period.

Advent of artificial intelligence and digitization has made a marked difference in the performance of industrial robots with increased output and high quality. The shift in the automotive industry toward electric and autonomous automotives is generating considerable growth opportunities for the global industrial robotics market. The automotive manufacturing industry is another leading demand generator for industrial robots.