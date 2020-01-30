Interactive Tables Market Prospects and Growth Assessment 2027

Global Interactive Tables Market: Overview

Interactive tables are gaining traction in its role to deliver collaborative learning in the education industry. Interactive tables are also widely known as multi-touch tables. Ever since the emergence of bring your own device (BOYD) policies and the introduction of touch screen gadgets in the education sector, direct group interaction with a given subject using the touch of a finger is becoming increasingly prevalent.

In particular, the younger generation has become more used to such usage of technology in their day-to-day lives. Interactive tables encourage individual activity whilst enabling all participants to exchange resources.

An upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report elucidates on every aspect critical for growth in the global interactive tables market. The report’s details like key trends, challenges, opportunities, geographical analysis, and competitive dynamics are key for both existing and upcoming players.

Global Interactive Tables Market: Notable Developments

Here are some vital market developments that may shape the growth strategies for companies operating in the global interactive tables market in the years to come.

Kaplan Test Prep, a premier provider of career and educational services, announced about its acquisition of foreign language assets, study aid, and test prep of Barron’s Educational Series, a prominent book publisher. As part of the deal, Kaplan will also acquire the brand name. The acquired Barron’s portfolio is likely to gain from Kaplan’s product development and digital expertise, distribution arrangements across the globe, learning management system, and state-of-the-art content.

In July 2019, Promethean World Ltd launched its newly developed product line in the United States – the ActivPanel Elements series. ActivPanel Elements series was introduced to offer a more intuitive technology experience to the teachers and districts who make use it to enhance student engagement.

A few of the prominent market players are Kaplan, Inc, U-Touch, Promethean World, Smart Technologies, and Elementary Technology are some of the prominent market players