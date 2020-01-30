IoT in Healthcare Market Trends, Key Factors and Insights on Future Scenario | Top Companies Medtronic, Adhere Tech, Cisco Systems, Cerner, Proteus Digital Health

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The global IoT in Healthcare Market 2019 Industry is rising adoption of wearable technology, investments for implementing digital technologies in healthcare institutions, and emergence of connected care are the key factors boosting the industry growth. Technological advancements and growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic conditions are also positively impacting the market expansion.

Increasing cardiovascular disorders, rising geriatric population, and increasing surgical procedures support the growth of the global IoT in Healthcare market in recent years. However, the high cost associated with oral anticoagulant is likely to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Cerner Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, AdhereTech, Inc., Google, Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IoT in Healthcare Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

• Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

• Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

• Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – []

• Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – []



• Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

• Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

• Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Based on component, the market is divided into:

* Medical Devices

* Systems and Software

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Telemedicine

* Remote Patient Monitoring

* Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

* Connected Imaging

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

* Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

* Clinical Research Organizations

* Government and Defense Institutions

* Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Target Audience:

* IoT in Healthcare Vendors

* Global, regional, by component, application, and vertical wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market * Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, by component, application, and vertical with qualitative and quantitative information and facts The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

Customization Service of the Report:

