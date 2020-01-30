Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Insights 2020-26 thriving worldwide by major players Airbus DS Communications (USA), Cobham AvComm (UK), DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark), EF Johnson Technologies

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Report 2020-2026

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Land mobile radio system (LMRS), also called public land mobile radio or private land mobile radio, is a wireless communications system intended for use by terrestrial users in vehicles (mobiles) or on foot (portables).

Land mobile radio (LMR) systems are independent or connected wireless communication systems. Although primarily designed for military purposes, these systems are also used in fire and police departments, emergency services, and other first responder organizations, in addition to companies that possess a vast fleet of vehicles or an expansive network field staff. The expansion of LTE networks has driven the demand for LTE-integrated LMR systems, thereby spurring the overall LMR systems market. Moreover, the growing importance of efficient mission-critical operations has driven the demand for advanced LMR systems.

The key manufacturers in this market include : Airbus DS Communications (USA), Cobham AvComm (UK), DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark), EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA), ETELM (France), Harris Corporation (USA), Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China), ICOM America Inc. (USA), JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA), Midland Radio Corporation (USA), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA), Nokia Networks (Finland), Raytheon Company (USA), RELM Wireless Corporation (USA), Sepura Plc (UK), PowerTrunk Inc. (USA), Simoco (UK), Tait Ltd. (New Zealand), Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA), Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into :

Hand Portable, Mobile (Vehicular)

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments :

Military, Commercial, Construction, Transportation, Others

It drives closely through the prevalent regulatory landscape in various regions including, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This research study provides a detailed analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

It also provides a forward-looking view on the various components responsible for driving or constraining the growth of the market.

It provides a technological growth map over time, so as to understand the industry growth rate.

It likewise provides a five to seven-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the industry is forecasted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future growth prospects.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026. To understand the structure of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

At last, All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems markets.

Thus, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Report 2020 serves as a valuable material for all industry competitors and individuals having a keen interest in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market study.

