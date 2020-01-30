Latin America Market for Industrial Refrigeration Equipment to reach US$668.3 Million by 2019

Growing trade volumes of perishable food items from Latin American countries will act as a growth enabler for the Latin American countries industrial refrigeration equipment market in the region, states a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The report is titled, ‘Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market – Latin America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019.’

The report states that industrial refrigeration equipment will constitute a US$668.3-mn market in Latin America by 2019. The valuation of the market in 2013 was US$431.8 mn, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% through the forecast period of the report.

The major Latin American markets such as Brazil and Mexico have conventionally consumed high amounts of frozen foods thanks to the relatively higher purchasing power of consumers here. However, the trend is also gradually catching on in markets such as Peru, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Venezuela. The food and beverage industry as a whole in Latin America is showing signs of steady growth and this will also augur well for the market for industrial refrigeration equipment here.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2465

Moreover, a greater degree of industrialization in various Latin American countries and the burgeoning power generation sector will also reveal new growth opportunities for the industrial refrigeration equipment market in Latin America. Several new trade agreements signed between countries in Latin America and other regions of the world will also bolster the market for industrial refrigeration equipment here.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets