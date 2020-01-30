LED Mask Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026

LED mask is a beauty product which helps to improve the skin and restores skin luster. LED masks use color light-weight medical care (UV-free) in specific wavelengths via small semiconductor diode bulbs to increase facial blood circulation, leading to skin healing and acne reduction. LED masks offer many anti-aging benefits while penetrating the deepest level of the patient’s dermis. These masks stimulate the skin to start constructing new capillaries and deal with sun and other damages. LED masks helps to overcome problems of sagging skin, wrinkles etc.

Increasing growth of the health and wellness industry has direct impact on the global LED mask market especially from professional customers such as models, actresses, beauticians etc. The LED mask market and the wellness industry are mutually dependent on each other. Rising individual health consciousness and the subsequent adoption of healthy lifestyles have pushed the global wellness market along with the increasing awareness regarding beauty products. This factor is expected to fuel the LED mask market during the forecast period. The LED mask market is mainly driven by rising demand for protection against clinical hazards for skin and increasing disposable income in emerging economies. LED masks are high value-adding products in the cosmetic and personal care use sector. Pollution issues are expected to boost the demand for LED masks during the forecast period.

High price of the products may hinder the growth of the global LED mask market over the forecast period. For example, the aging population is the key consumer base for LED masks. This segment of the population may not have the purchasing power to buy these products. In addition, different people have different needs, dependent on their skin type and age group. The LED mask market faces the challenge of catering to the needs of different customers varying in age, skin type, and income. LED masks are designed for single use and they come in plastic packaging. Disposal of these LED masks is harmful to the environment. Increasing concerns about the environment and strict government rules and regulations are expected to hinder the market during the forecast period. Availability of substitutes such as peel off mask, cream mask, and clay mask, and inclination toward natural beauty products is expected to hamper the growth of the LED mask market during the forecast period.

The LED mask market can be segmented based on product type, therapy, and end-use. On the basis of product type, the LED mask market is segmented into Red LED and IR LED. Based on therapy, the market is segmented as IPL, RF, E-light, and laser. In terms of end-use, the market is segmented into beauty salons, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers.

The LED mask market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to have the highest share in the LED mask market during the forecast period due to high disposable income and concerns about health. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth rate due to increasing awareness about skin treatments. However, affordability issues and lack of awareness about skin care will restrict the market during the forecast period.

The major players in the LED mask market are LG, JOYJULY, Hankey , Kindoncares, Natus Medical Incorporated, Mediprema SA, Besmed Health Business Corporation, Fanem Ltda, Farstar (wuxi) Medical Equipment, DECLÉOR Paris etc. Major players of the LED mask market are investing huge amounts on research and development for new product innovation and development. They are focusing on developing multi-purpose products, which would cater to various consumer requirements such as treating wrinkles, dry line pores, blemishes, and sagging skin.