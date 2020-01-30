Medium and High Power Motors Market: Positive Outlook of Manufacturing Industries to Drive Market at 7.3% CAGR during 2013-2019

According to a recent market research report released by Transparency Market Research, the global medium and high power motors market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period between 2013 and 2019. The report, titled “Medium and High Power Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”, estimates the global medium and high power motors market to be valued at US$69.91 billion by 2019.

The report points out that the positive outlook of manufacturing industries and incentive for energy efficient electric motor driven systems will boost the growth of the global medium and high power motors market. Increasing replacement of outdated electric motors will also augment the market growth. However, volatility in raw material price and high purchase price of energy efficient motors will restrain the growth of the overall market. The global medium and high power motors market has a huge opportunity to grow with the production of high and premium efficiency motors.

On the basis of motor type, the global medium and high power motors market has been divided into AC motors and DC motors. AC motors have been sub-segmented into single phase motors and three phase motors. DC motors have been further segmented into brushless motors and brushed motors. AC motors segment held 79.4% of the market revenue in 2012 and is expected to continue its dominance over the next couple of years. According to efficiency class, the report categorizes the global medium and high power motors market into IE1, IE2, IE3, and non-regulated motors. The market has been dominated by IE2 efficiency class motors. The IE2 efficiency class motors have been adopted across several countries and accounted for 70.7% of the market, in terms of revenue in 2012. In North America, the use of IE3 class motors has become mandatory. During the forecast horizon, IE3 class motors are expected to witness a significant growth due to implementation of mandatory regulations to use premium efficiency motors across different countries.

