Multi-Function Display Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2025

Multi-Function display is small screen usually made of Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) or Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) surrounded by multiple soft keys for displaying information to the user. Multi-function display is available in smart and monitor displays. The smart variable of multi-function display is suggested to hold a significant share for the forecast period as compared to its counterpart. Multi-function displays are used in multiple domains namely- military aircraft, aviation, commercial aircraft, automotive and shipboard. Within aviation the multi-function display is a part of the glass cockpit. Multi-function display allows to view multiple parameters at once on the display, which helps in optimal handling of the vehicle.

Earlier the multi-function displays were significantly used in expensive business turbine aircrafts and largely included dedicated hazard awareness displays and moving map displays. However owing to the technological advancements in displays the functionalities provided by the multi-function display started including engine-operation information and Doppler weather radar images without onboard weather radar. LED is one of the most recent type of displays used in multi-function displays and is suggested to have a significant impact on the global multi-function display for the forecast period.

Owing to the prominent involvement of Light Emitting Diode (LED) in the multi-function displays and the significant growth of the LED market on a global level, the global multi-function display market is expected to grow positively for the forecast period of 2018-2026. Furthermore, owing to the multiple technological advancements North America could be of crude potential for the global multi-function market for the forecast period of 2018-2026. For instance, in April 2018, Osram Licht, a leading lighting solutions company group announced its partnership with the US state of Tennessee to increase LED-based lighting retrofit projects in government facilities across the state. Such developments in the LED based offerings are suggested to impact the multi-function display market. Growth of advanced sensor systems and capacitive touch screen panels can also have a significantly positive impact on the growth of global multi-function display market for the forecast period. Additionally apart from its prominent use in military and commercial applications the global multi-function display is expected to have a significant adoption in the automotive sector. However, integration of LED with this technology can be one of the major challenge for the growth of multi-function display market.

The global multi-function display market could be divided into four segments namely- end use, device, display and region. As per end-use the global multi-function display market could be divided into two parts namely- commercial and military. As per the device segment the global multi-function display market could be divided into four parts namely- Heads Up Display (HUD), Helmet Mounted Display (HMD), Electronic Flight Display (EFD) and others. As per the display segment the global multi-function display market could be divided into five parts namely- LCD, LED, Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display (AMLCD) and others. As per the regions the global multi-function display market could be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America is expected to hold the highest market share for the forecast period of 2018-2026 owing to the increasing growth and adoption of LED in the region. For instance, in April 2018, the OSRAM Licht Group announced its partnership with the US state of Tennessee to increase the LED-based lighting retrofit projects in government facilities across the U.S. which holds a significant share in the economy of North America.

Owing to the increasing competition there are multiple players in the market. Some of the leading players in the global multi-function display are Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Universal Avionics, Avidyne Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Elbit Systems, Thales SA and Samtel Group.