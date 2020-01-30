Off-highway Brakeoil Aftermarket Estimated to Reach US$ 16,989 Mn by 2025

The global off-highway brakeoil aftermarket was valued at US$ 10,614 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. In terms of volume, the global off-highway brakeoil aftermarket stood at 1,320 tons in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025 according to a new report titled “Off-highway Brakeoil Aftermarket – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025,” by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Brake oil plays a vital role in the braking system of a vehicle, as it transfers the force created when a driver presses the brake pedal directly onto the wheel hub. Brakeoil is a type of hydraulic fluid used in hydraulic brake and hydraulic clutch applications in automobiles, motorcycles, light trucks, and off-road vehicles. It is renewed or changed every one to two years in off-road vehicles in order to improve their safety and durability. This is boosting the off-highway brakeoil aftermarket across the globe. Numerous brands specific to manufacturers of brake oil are available in the market.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41729

Increase in demand from mining and construction sectors followed by rise in investment in electric vehicles

Off-highway vehicles are widely used in mining and construction industries. Larne numbers of aging off-highway vehicles require periodic or scheduled maintenance. This is likely to boost the demand for brakeoil. New orders for off-highway vehicles are also rising. This provides an opportunity for the existing as well as new players to penetrate the highly competitive off-highway brakeoil aftermarket. The construction sector is set to become one of the driving forces to develop infrastructure. The construction sector in the U.S. is expected to continue to expand due to the increase in demand for real estate and infrastructure projects. Thus, growth in construction and mining sectors is one of the major factors boosting the off-highway brakeoil aftermarket. The Government of Brazil has created the Programme of Investment Partnerships (Programa de Parcerias de Investimentos) to increase the contribution of private capital in infrastructure projects in the country. The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) is the national organization of the mining industry in the country. It has increased mining activities to meet the needs of the growing population. Increase in demand for electric vehicles and volatility in prices of crude oil are estimated to hamper the demand for brakeoil in the near future.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets