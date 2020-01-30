Global PET cup lids Market: Overview

The demand for food service disposable products has witnessed surging growth across the globe over the past two decades, owing to their lightweight, hygienic, and easy-to-carry nature. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the growth of the global PET cup lids market. PET cup lids are broadly used in the food service industry to avoid the adulteration of products from external contamination.

Global PET Cup Lids Market: Dynamics

To fulfill the operational requirements of beverage brand owners for them to be able to meet the budding market demand, the manufacturers of cup lids are channelizing their efforts to offer convenient and easy-to-use PET cup lids, which helps enhance the overall consumer experience. The exceptional characteristics of PET cup lids, such as lightweight, leak-resistance, easy-to-remove, and a cost-effective beverage packaging solution, is estimated to fuel the demand of PET cup lids over the forecast period. Moreover, cups & lids are effectively utilized by food service outlets for printing their brand logos to promote their brands.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61956

Global PET Cup Lids Market: Key Developments & Trends

Some of the key trends are observed among the manufacturers of PET cup lids are:

Lollicup USA has setup a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant featuring ILLIG thermoforming machines, a Reifenhauser extruder, four custom printing machines, and several other equipment for the manufacturing of products such as PP & PET plastic deli containers, cold cups, portion cups, and lids in Chino, California

Key cup lids manufacturers, such as Simply Lids Inc. and LidWorks Co., aim at delivering state-of-art quality disposable cold & hot lids at reasonable prices

Global PET Cup Lids Market: Segmentation

The PET cup lids market is segmented based on their thickness and the end-use industry served.

PET cup lids market segmentation by diameter:

PET cup lids less than 50 mm diameter

PET cup lids 50 mm – 80 mm diameter

PET cup lids with more than 80 mm diameter

PET cup lids market segmentation by application:

PET cup lids for Hotels, Restraints & Cafes (HoReCa)

PET cup lids for household purposes/home refrigeration

PET cup lids for medical dispensary/chemist stores

PET cup lids market segmentation by sales channel:

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

Departmental stores

Convenience stores

Other small retail formats (grocery stores, etc.)

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets