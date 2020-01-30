Premium Chocolate Market Sky-High Projection On Robust Sales

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 110 pages on title ‘Global Premium Chocolate Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, South & Central America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and important players such as The Hershey Company (United States) , Lake Champlain Chocolates (United States) , Nestle (Switzerland) etc.

Premium chocolate offers a greater value to its consumer than other chocolates as these are packaged with quality ingredients having good taste and being marketed in efficient way. Changing consumer preferences have resulted in shifting focus towards healthy chocolates. The market of premium chocolates is dominated by urban consumers and top companies are focusing on launching new varieties to stay competitive in the market. The market study is being classified by Type (Dark premium chocolate and White and milk premium chocolate) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (Switzerland) , Ferrero SPA (Italy) , Mondelez International (United States) , The Hershey Company (United States) , Lake Champlain Chocolates (United States) , Nestle (Switzerland) , Artisan Confections (United States) , Chuao Chocolatier (United States) , VOSGES HAUT-CHOCOLAT (United States) , Chocolates El Rey (Venezuela) and Mast Brothers (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Moonstruck Chocolate (United States) , French Broad Chocolate (United States) , Norman Love Confections (United States) and Sjaaks Organic Chocolates (United States).



Market Drivers

Increasing disposable income of the population in emerging economies

Surging launch of new products

Huge demand for chocolate on seasonal and festival occasions

Market Trend

Increasing demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free chocolates

Restraints

The high cost of raw material

Opportunities

New product launch in developing countries

In November 2018, Nestlé launched premium European range of chocolates to further expand its operations in India.

