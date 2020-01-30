Printed Display Cartons Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Printed Display Cartons Market: Overview

Consumer packaging plays a vital role in the marketplace, as around 70% of the purchasing decisions are made at point-of-sale. Printed display cartons are used for efficient branding and marketing, as these stand out on retail shelves. The printed display cartons market is estimated to experience significant change in the upcoming years, owing to the competitive scenario intensity in the global market.­­ The increasing demand for consumer appealing displays is expected to fuel the global printed display cartons market. Printed display cartons are basically die-cut, folded, laminated, and printed paperboards used in different applications such as cartons for retail shelves, transportation, e-commerce, and floor displays. The quality of printed display cartons reflects the product packaged, influences the growth of sales of a particular product.

Global Printed Display Cartons Market: Dynamics

Established brand names do not necessarily require packaging that attracts consumer, there, quality plays a much important role. However, printed display cartons are more beneficial for manufacturers who have just entered the market. Luxury folding cartons, used for perfumes and jewelry, can be considered a part of the printed display cartons market.

Printed display cartons are used for different types of products from vegetables to electronic devices. The increasing intensity of competition in the packaging industry is estimated to propel the demand for printed display cartons. The global printed display cartons market is expected to fuel the packaging industry growth in the upcoming years.

Global Printed Display Cartons Market: Segmentation

On the basis of printing technique, the global printed display cartons market has been segmented as-

Ink

Embossing

UV Printing

Hot Foil Stamping

On the basis of lamination type, the global printed display cartons market has been segmented as-

Normal Lamination

Window Lamination

Metallized Lamination

