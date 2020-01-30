RC Drones Market – Is China Remains Biggest Opportunity?

The ‘RC Drones’ market is expected to see a growth according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes :

DJI (China),Parrot Drones SAS (France),Walkera (China),3D Robotics (United States),Helipal.com Corporation (Hong Kong),GetFPV (United States),Syma (China),Horizon Hobby (United States)

RC Drones Market Definition:

An RC drones or remote controlled drone are used for various applications such as photography, field inspection, survey and mapping as well as academic research activities. As the name implies such drones are managed and controlled by remote. With advent of highly advanced cameras, drones commercial applications are expected to be skyrocketed. Infrastructural and agricultural uses of RC drones are dominating currently, however, RC drones for security applications are getting traction.

Market Scope Overview:

by Type (Small, Medium, Large), Application (Commercial, Government, Individual), End-users (Infrastructure, Agriculture, Transport, Security, Entertainment & Media, Insurance, Telecommunication, Mining, Others), Material (Steel, Fiberglass)

Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:

Advent of High Resolution Cameras in RC Drones

Growing Demand for Low Weight RC Drones

Growing Deployment of RC Drones in Defense Applications

Rising Use of RC Drones for Photography and Motion Pictures Capturing

Stringent Regulatory Frameworks Regarding RC Drones Led to Prohibition from Flying in Sensitive Areas

Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

