Real-time Bidding Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2018-2026

The global real-time bidding market is expected to gain huge returns in the near future. Increasing use smartphone and high rate on investment (RoI) are the factors driving demand in this market. Increasing allocation of budgets for advertising by enterprises is also anticipated to expand the global real-time bidding market. Moreover, numerous e-commerce and retail companies are focusing on investing huge sum of money on marketing solutions to avoid errors and time wastage.

Key offering of the global real-time bidding market report is the presented in a comprehensive manner in this report. It gives out information related to the recent trend taking place and opportunities that will accelerate the growth in this market. Challenges that might hinder the growth in this market are also explained in the report. A compilation of all the factors will help the readers to gain complete knowledge about the market. It will also benefit the stakeholders to make better and smarter decisions for their growth.

Global Real-time Bidding Market: Trends and Opportunities

Among the recent trends prevalent in the global real-time bidding market are related to mergers and acquisition, collaboration, and expansion. Large numbers of prominent players are implementing these strategies to gain maximum share in the market and increase their dominance among their competitors. For instance, Abode introduced new updates to its Adobe Marketing Cloud solutions, where the company will be integrating Adobe Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) feature into cloud market solution.

Recently, the hybrid auction model was launched by Smaato that will provide a more profitable and flexible programmatic environment for both publishers and media buyers. Another example is of Google, who introduced Exchange Bidding solution. This will help customers who use DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) solution. This solution will provide various options to publishers to help them earn revenue through their display ad inventory. Considering these changes, the real-time bidding market is likely to experience huge growth in the coming years.

Global Real-time Bidding Market: Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global real-time bidding market. Large number of smartphones user in this region is the major basis behind the dominance of this region. In addition, larger number of online viewers have further increased the chances of growth of the global real-time bidding market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

