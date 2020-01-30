Sclerotherapy Needles Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Sclerotherapy Needles Market: Overview

Sclerotherapy is a medical procedure used to eliminate varicose and spider veins. It involves an injection of a solution directly into the vein. Sclerotherapy needles are used to inject fluid into the submucosal space to elevate the lesion away from the underlying muscularis propria and create a less flat target for resection.

Sclerotherapy requires consultation with a doctor to assess the problematic vein or lymph vessel. Sclerotherapy for spider veins is usually performed in the office of a dermatologist or vein specialist. Research suggests that it effectively removes spider veins in 75% TO 90% cases; however, it requires multiple sessions. The most common negative reactions to sclerotherapy include bruising, redness, and pain near the injected vein.

The global sclerotherapy needles market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market is attributed to rise in prevalence of spinal problems, growing number of cosmetic surgeries, increase in dermatological testing using sclerotherapy needles by physicians, low cost of tests, and surge in awareness about complications of sclerotherapy needles.

Key Drivers of Global Sclerotherapy Needles Market

The global sclerotherapy needles market is expected to be driven by rise in prevalence of spinal stenosis or spondylolisthesis and neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population suffering from vertebrae displacement, and surge in applications of spinal needles in different spine surgeries

Moreover, increase in the number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, rise in awareness about spinal diseases, surge in health care expenditure of people, average cost of treatment of sclerotherapy, and rise in government support for R&D activities are also likely to propel the global sclerotherapy needles market during forecast period.

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the average cost of a single sclerotherapy procedure in 2017 was US$ 369. The overall cost depends on the size and number of veins treated.

To Know the Scope of Our Report Get a Brochure on “Sclerotherapy Needles Market” here @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74375

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Sclerotherapy Needles Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global market during the forecast period. Increase in the geriatric patient population suffering from vertebrae displacement and spinal stenosis or spondylolisthesis, surge in the number of spinal surgeries, rise in prevalence of different neurological diseases, and increase in awareness among the people are expected to augment the market in the region.

Favorable reimbursement policies for sclerotherapy treatment, rise in the number of clinics for sclerotherapy procedure, and increase in approvals for surgical procedures by surgeons present significant opportunities for players operating in the sclerotherapy needles market in North America

Increase in the number of visits by diabetic patients to hospitals & clinics and focus of new players to enter into partnerships with laboratories are projected to propel the market in the U.S.

Pre Book “Sclerotherapy Needles Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74375<ype=S

Key Players Operating in Global Sclerotherapy Needles Market

Major players in the global sclerotherapy needles market are:

TeleMed Systems, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

SURGIMEDIK

Cook Medical

Medline Industries, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets