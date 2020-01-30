Shoe Dryer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Shoe dryers are used to dry the shoes and are multifunctional and portable. The shoe dryer can be of different types which include stationary and portable boot & shoe dryer. Stationary shoe dryers include a container that collects excess moisture and is used for drying a pair of boots or shoes, hat, or a pair of gloves. Portable boot & shoe dryer has the capability to dry shoes of any size and utilizes the technology of UV-sterilizer for consumers suffering from hyperhidrosis.

Increasing online retailing trend among consumers is expected to boost the growth of the shoe dryer market over the forecast period. Growing internet penetration, rising popularity of e-banking systems, and easy access to smartphones is further projected to drive the market growth of shoe dryers. Customers majorly prefer the convenience of online shopping due to hectic lifestyles and low prices with higher discounts offered via online shopping which is further projected to influence the customers. Increasing awareness about health among children and adults has led to their participation in various sports and physical fitness activities. Furthermore, increasing interest among consumers to remain fit has also led to the enhanced usage of fitness gear which includes camping shoes, jogging shoes, and trekking shoes.

These physical activities lead to sweating which may give rise to fungus in the shoe. Therefore, with increasing usage of shoes, demand for shoe dryers is also projected to increase over the forecast period. Additionally, rising memberships in fitness clubs and fitness centers is expected to boost the demand for commercial shoe dryers over the forecast period. However, various traditional methods are still popular among consumers which do not require shoe dryers. Additionally, low penetration of shoe dryer technology in developing countries may hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global shoe dryer market can be segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the shoe dryer market is categorized into portable shoe dryer and fixed or stationary shoe dryer. Portable shoe dryer segment is expected to witness tremendous growth in the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, fixed shoe dryer segment is projected to contribute majorly to the growth of the shoe dryer market in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

