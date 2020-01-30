Single-Use Bioreactors Market will likely Reach a Value of US$1.55 Bn by 2026

Single-use bioreactors, which are ideally suited for manufacturing biopharmaceutical products because of their high-performance, have become highly evolved these days thanks to constant efforts by players to develop products. They are seen working on improving designs, sensor systems, film technology, and stirring mechanism of single-use bioreactors. In doing so, they are factoring in the specific requirements of their clients vis-à-vis gene and cell therapies and for continued bioprocessing.

Some of the prominent participants in the global single-use bioreactors market are Stedim Biotech, Sartorius Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Celltainer Biotech, Danaher, Applikon Biotechnology, Parker Hannifin, Cesco Bioengineering, PBS Biotech, Cellexus, Distek, Pierre Guerin, Eppendorf, and Solida Biotech.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), which recently prepared a report on the global market for single-use bioreactors, finds that it is primed for good growth over the course of the forecast period between 2017 and 2026. It states that by registering a CAGR of 13.5%, the market will likely reach a value of US$1.55 bn by the end of 2026.

The different types of single-use bioreactors available in the market are media bags, filtration assemblies, and single use bioreactor systems. The single use bioreactor systems of them are expected to expand at a healthy clip in the next couple of years. Media bags form another attractive product segment and together with single use bioreactor systems, is expected to generate over half the revenue in the market.

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are some of the prominent regions in the global market for single-use bioreactors. Europe, of them, leads the market because of the presence of some of the well-known pharmaceutical companies in the region. Supportive policies meant to boost efforts by biopharmaceutical companies to come up with new therapies in biologics is also benefitting the market in the region along with the rising application of single-use bioreactors in cell culture-based manufacturing.

Manufacturers Focus on Fixing Product Issues to Generate New Growth Avenues

Commercial considerations are mostly driving the use of single-use bioreactors. Manufacturers are keen to ensure that their products bring about cost savings in biopharmaceutical companies. “While single-use bioreactor bags are generating pathways that can manufacture protein-based drugs securely, the compounds or materials have a tendency to leak on account of the extrusion process that makes the bag films thin. Fixing of such risks by stabilizing the materials has spelt new opportunities for savvy companies trying to increase their sales,” explains the TMR analyst who prepared the report.

Biopharmaceutical Firms at the Forefront of Driving Demand

Depending upon end user, the biopharmaceutical companies are predicted to generate maximum demand. Currently, players are focusing on designing new generation single-use bioreactors, keeping in mind the final drug product required by end users.

Recent developments in single-use bioreactors by manufacturers are focused on improving mixing, bringing down complexity, and avoiding leakage, and other integrity issues. Apart from that, bettering cell-culture processes are also driving rising adoption of single-use bioreactors.

