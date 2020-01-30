Smart Physical Safety Market – Brief Analysis by Top Key Players 2027

Smart Physical Safety Market – Introduction

systems are the safeguards of life & property. These systems include video surveillance software, IP cameras, and access control systems that provide greater convenience and flexibility to consumers. These systems have specific security advantages such as monitoring activities in residential or commercial areas, keeping records for information, and empowering countries against external threats & terrorism at different locations. Smart physical safety systems are deployed in various applications including transportation, healthcare, energy & utility, defense, government, telecommunication, BFSI, and the industrial, residential, and commercial sector.

Growing demand for system integration services driving the smart physical safety market

System integration services play a very significant role in enabling allied organizations & public safety agencies to adopt novel technologies to make the environment secure and safe. System integrated services help to empower public organizations to integrate their operational management with the help of smart surveillance systems and access control systems. These services offer a secure & transparent public safety environment to protect people from natural and physical emergencies. Additionally, integrated service providers help organizations to advance a connected environment with the help of integrated IoT devices and solutions coupled with their prevailing IT infrastructure. Therefore, rapid adoption of system integration services is positively impacting the overall growth of the smart physical safety market worldwide.

North America to hold major share of global smart physical safety market

In terms of region, the global smart physical safety market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global smart physical safety market during the forecast period, as the region is witnessing the emergence of IoT and wireless technologies

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, due to increasing “Smart City” initiatives by governments, specifically in China and India, in the region

Smart Physical Safety Market – Competitive Landscape

In February 2017, Ericsson introduced its new security solution “Ericsson Security Manager,” that helped to enable security orchestration for the entire ICT domain. The new security manager easily supports enterprises, telco cloud operations, physical & virtual networks, and digital support solutions. Additionally, the smart security manager can detect vulnerabilities, threats, and leverage real-time security analytics.

In September 2016, Hitachi introduced video management platform (VMP) models which has supported physical security application as well as supporting workplace safety. This video management platform comprises virtualized compute & storage that are fully integrated. Additionally, these new video management platform models are specifically optimized for enterprise video security & monitoring environments and also support video analytics.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

NEC Corporation

Founded in 1899 and located in Tokyo, Japan, NEC Corporation majorly operates its business through four segments that includes system platform, public, telecom carrier, and enterprise. The company’s software products comprise security & database software, application servers, and integrated operation management. NEC Corporation provides its hardware, software, and services to governmental agencies, public institutions, local governments, financial institutions, telecom carriers, and other organizations.

Hitachi Ltd.

Founded in 1910 and based in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through six segments: information & telecommunication systems, social infrastructure & industrial systems, electronic systems & equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, and automotive systems. The company provides physical security solutions that include access control systems and video surveillance systems.

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Founded in 1984, Cisco Systems Inc. is an American company that designs and manufactures internet protocol (IP)-based networking and other products associated with the information technology (IT) industry. The company also provides connected safety & security solutions that include video surveillance software, IP cameras, access control systems, and other solutions across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the other prominent players in the smart physical safety market include: